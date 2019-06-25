 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
SpaceX loses Falcon Heavy center core in fiery explosion during failed landing (VIDEO)

Published time: 25 Jun, 2019 07:59
Time exposure photo showing the SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket taking off and the two side booster rockets landing at Cape Canaveral, Florida © REUTERS / Thom Baur
In its latest audacious mission to retrieve rockets after launch, SpaceX fell just short with its center core booster overshooting the sea-based landing pad, crashing into the water with a fiery explosion.

The company’s third Falcon Heavy launch was dubbed its “most difficult launch ever,” given the multitude of satellites, deployments and ‘moving parts’ within the mission. Everything was going well, with full deployment of its payload and the safe landing of both side booster rockets. But then the mission hit a rather explosive snag:

The two Falcon Heavy side boosters were reused for the first time and will live to fly another day, which is more than can be said for the central core.

Apart from that fiery end, the mission was a success with the launch of some 24 satellites and the ‘cremains,’ or cremated remains, of 152 people on board (at a cost of $5,000 per gram of ashes), including those of Apollo program support astronaut Bill Pogue.

Among the satellites launched was a solar sail test satellite; a deep space Atomic Clock, and a new type of green propellant for NASA.

