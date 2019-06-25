Pompeo ‘is still a CIA director who takes over State Department’ – China’s Global Times editor

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “can no longer play the role of a top US diplomat,” Global Times editor Hu Xijin tweeted, declaring the former spook “has become the most troublesome US official for China.”

“To China, he is still a CIA director who takes over the State Department,” Hu’s tweet, posted on Monday, concluded. The Global Times editor’s official “cancellation” of Pompeo comes as the US diplomat is meeting with the leaders of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to shore up regional opposition to Iran.

A spokesman from the Chinese Embassy in Washington slammed Pompeo’s remarks on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests earlier this month, calling them “an affront to the Chinese people and a serious violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations.” Those who “attempt to patronize and bully the Chinese people” will “only end up on the ash heap of history,” he added.

