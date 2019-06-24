 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
VIDEO shows German Eurofighter jet plummeting to ground after mid-air collision

Published time: 24 Jun, 2019 16:58 Edited time: 24 Jun, 2019 17:03
©  Ruptly
Video footage has emerged showing the moment that a German Eurofighter jet plummeted to the ground following a mid-air collision in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The two German warplanes crashed over the town of Malchow, with one reportedly falling into a forested area while the other fell 10km away outside the village of Nossentiner Huette.

The two aircraft were performing a training flight when the incident occurred. Both pilots managed to eject from the planes, but the German Defense Ministry confirmed that one was later found dead. The other was found alive hanging in a tree canopy having deployed his parachute.

