VIDEO shows German Eurofighter jet plummeting to ground after mid-air collision

Video footage has emerged showing the moment that a German Eurofighter jet plummeted to the ground following a mid-air collision in the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

The two German warplanes crashed over the town of Malchow, with one reportedly falling into a forested area while the other fell 10km away outside the village of Nossentiner Huette.

The two aircraft were performing a training flight when the incident occurred. Both pilots managed to eject from the planes, but the German Defense Ministry confirmed that one was later found dead. The other was found alive hanging in a tree canopy having deployed his parachute.

Also on rt.com 2 Eurofighter jets crash into each other over Germany (VIDEO)

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.