Trump’s plan to cause MORE Palestinian resistance as it’s only ‘toying’ with their dignity – Tehran

Donald Trump’s plan to offer Palestinians a multibillion investment if they agree to a political solution with Israel will convince the people under occupation that resistance is the only way, Iran’s parliament speaker has said.

“While toying with a nation’s dignity is scandalous, this will strengthen resistance movements as Palestinians realize that they can only succeed through resistance,” Ali Larijani told Iran’s IRNA news agency.

“Trump wants to make a deal on the fate of the Palestinian people” when it should be a joint international effort, the speaker added. “An international disarrangement [around Palestine] is largely the responsibility of the Americans.”

The US plan to pour $50 billion into the West Bank and Gaza, as well as into neighboring Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon, was presented to the media by the White House senior adviser and President Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, on Saturday. He insisted that the so-called “opportunity of the century” will create a million jobs in Palestine and double its GDP over the next 10 years.

The Americans have scheduled a conference in Bahrain next week to discuss the implementation of their ambitious project with the Gulf states, whom they want to become the plan’s main financial donors. The Palestinians have rejected an invitation to the event, saying also that they won’t accept its results, while people across the Middle East took to the streets to decry Trump’s plan.

