Pakistani PM’s aide lampooned after mixing up photo of former Indian cricket star with Imran Khan
Naeem ul Haque, a special assistant to Khan, posted a black-and-white photograph of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter, captioning it as “PM Imran Khan 1969.”
PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs— Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019
The error was quickly spotted by Indians who recognized that a photo of their national hero, considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, had been severely mislabeled.
Mimicking Haque, Twitter users responded to the gaffe by sharing their own poorly captioned photographs.
One inventive netizen imagined what Pakistan’s prime minister might look like in 10 years – pairing his caption with a portrait of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Imran Khan 2030 pic.twitter.com/1DkerXBgY1— m.waseem (@_mwaseem_) June 22, 2019
Another creative Twitter user shared a picture of pop singer Justin Bieber, describing it as a photo of Sachin Tendulkar’s son, who is also a cricket player.
Arjun Tendulkar, 2019 pic.twitter.com/K5xVKVm7eA— Cynic Metalhead (@GrumpyAmb) June 22, 2019
Haque was also a target of the impromptu caption contest, with several members of the Twitterati comparing him to a donkey.
Naeem ul Haq 1971 pic.twitter.com/15xPQAkBLI— پرنس آف ڈھمپ (@The_X2_) June 22, 2019
How Naeem ul Haque must be feeling about now. pic.twitter.com/brjnOoGElX— ∆$|F|qB@£ (@seriousnahihona) June 22, 2019
The Twitter blunder comes just days after Khan himself was mocked for misattributing an inspirational quote credited to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.Also on rt.com ‘Banish all fear of losing’: Pakistan PM Khan sends cricket team message before India showdown
