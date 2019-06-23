Pakistani PM’s aide lampooned after mixing up photo of former Indian cricket star with Imran Khan

An aide to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been mercilessly trolled on Twitter after mistaking a photo of a famous cricket star for an old snapshot of his boss, who also was a cricket player before entering politics.

Naeem ul Haque, a special assistant to Khan, posted a black-and-white photograph of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter, captioning it as “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

PM Imran Khan 1969 pic.twitter.com/uiivAOfszs — Naeem ul Haque (@naeemul_haque) June 21, 2019

The error was quickly spotted by Indians who recognized that a photo of their national hero, considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, had been severely mislabeled.

Mimicking Haque, Twitter users responded to the gaffe by sharing their own poorly captioned photographs.

One inventive netizen imagined what Pakistan’s prime minister might look like in 10 years – pairing his caption with a portrait of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Another creative Twitter user shared a picture of pop singer Justin Bieber, describing it as a photo of Sachin Tendulkar’s son, who is also a cricket player.

Haque was also a target of the impromptu caption contest, with several members of the Twitterati comparing him to a donkey.

Naeem ul Haq 1971 pic.twitter.com/15xPQAkBLI — پرنس آف ڈھمپ (@The_X2_) June 22, 2019

How Naeem ul Haque must be feeling about now. pic.twitter.com/brjnOoGElX — ∆$|F|qB@£ (@seriousnahihona) June 22, 2019

The Twitter blunder comes just days after Khan himself was mocked for misattributing an inspirational quote credited to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Also on rt.com ‘Banish all fear of losing’: Pakistan PM Khan sends cricket team message before India showdown

