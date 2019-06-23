 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pakistani PM’s aide lampooned after mixing up photo of former Indian cricket star with Imran Khan

Published time: 23 Jun, 2019 08:12
Get short URL
Pakistani PM’s aide lampooned after mixing up photo of former Indian cricket star with Imran Khan
A vendor sits next to images of cricket star-turned-politician Imran Khan, at a market in Islamabad, Pakistan, July 27, 2018. © Reuters / Athit Perawongmetha
An aide to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has been mercilessly trolled on Twitter after mistaking a photo of a famous cricket star for an old snapshot of his boss, who also was a cricket player before entering politics.

Naeem ul Haque, a special assistant to Khan, posted a black-and-white photograph of legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar on Twitter, captioning it as “PM Imran Khan 1969.”

The error was quickly spotted by Indians who recognized that a photo of their national hero, considered one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket, had been severely mislabeled.

Mimicking Haque, Twitter users responded to the gaffe by sharing their own poorly captioned photographs.

One inventive netizen imagined what Pakistan’s prime minister might look like in 10 years – pairing his caption with a portrait of former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Another creative Twitter user shared a picture of pop singer Justin Bieber, describing it as a photo of Sachin Tendulkar’s son, who is also a cricket player.

Haque was also a target of the impromptu caption contest, with several members of the Twitterati comparing him to a donkey.

The Twitter blunder comes just days after Khan himself was mocked for misattributing an inspirational quote credited to Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Also on rt.com ‘Banish all fear of losing’: Pakistan PM Khan sends cricket team message before India showdown

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies