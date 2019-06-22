Firing even one bullet at Iran will ‘set fire’ to US & allies, Iranian general warns

Washington and its allies will pay dearly for any act of aggression against Tehran, an Iranian general has said, vowing to retaliate with overwhelming force if the US dares to fire even “one bullet” at the Islamic Republic.

“Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told Tasnim News Agency on Saturday.

The general’s warning comes days after Iran shot down a US military drone which, Tehran claims, had been flying in its airspace. US President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday that, with just minutes before execution, he aborted an airstrike against three sites in Iran, after learning that an estimated 150 Iranians would die as a result of the attacks.

