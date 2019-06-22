 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Firing even one bullet at Iran will ‘set fire’ to US & allies, Iranian general warns

Published time: 22 Jun, 2019 09:23 Edited time: 22 Jun, 2019 09:38
FILE PHOTO: The purported wreckage of the American drone is seen displayed by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2019. © Tasnim News Agency / Reuters
Washington and its allies will pay dearly for any act of aggression against Tehran, an Iranian general has said, vowing to retaliate with overwhelming force if the US dares to fire even “one bullet” at the Islamic Republic.

“Firing one bullet towards Iran will set fire to the interests of America and its allies” in the Middle East, armed forces general staff spokesman Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi told Tasnim News Agency on Saturday.

The general’s warning comes days after Iran shot down a US military drone which, Tehran claims, had been flying in its airspace. US President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday that, with just minutes before execution, he aborted an airstrike against three sites in Iran, after learning that an estimated 150 Iranians would die as a result of the attacks.

