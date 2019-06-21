Putin bans Russian flights carrying Russian citizens to Georgia from July 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree prohibiting Russian airlines from transporting Russian citizens to Georgia from July 8. The decision comes after anti-government and anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi.

Mass protests erupted in Tbilisi on Thursday after the disruption of a session of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO) at the parliament. Georgian opposition MPs brought the event to a halt after being offended by IAO President –and head of the Russian delegation– Sergey Gavrilov, delivering the opening speech from their parliamentary speaker’s seat.

The rally, in which around 5,000 took part, chanting anti-government and anti-Russia slogans, turned violent as the demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building. Around 240 people were injured after the police resorted to tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the angry crowd.

Moscow denounced the protest as a “Russophobic provocation,” aimed at hindering efforts at restoring relations between Georgia and Russia, which remain strained since South Ossetia became independent in 2008. Back then, Russia had to use force to protect the breakaway region from an attack ordered by Georgia's then-president, Mikheil Saakshvili. After the short conflict, Moscow recognized South Ossetia and another disputed republic, Abkhazia, as sovereign states.

