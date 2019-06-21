Georgian Parliament speaker resigns amid mass protests - ruling party

The speaker of the Georgian Parliament has stepped down on foot of the massive, violent rallies that rocked the capital city of Tbilisi following a visit by Russian MPs.

Irakli Kobakhidze resigned on Friday, the head of the ruling Georgian Dream Kakha Kaladze announced, explaining that “this decision means being accountable to the people."

The party leader also accused some “reckless destructive forces” of igniting the unrest, adding that they are to be prosecuted for what he said was “organizing mass violence.”

The Georgian opposition had vowed to return to the streets on Friday evening if the Parliament speaker had not resigned.

