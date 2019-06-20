 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Police fire rubber bullets & tear gas at anti-govt protest near Georgia parliament in Tbilisi

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 20:22 Edited time: 20 Jun, 2019 21:08
Police fire rubber bullets & tear gas at anti-govt protest near Georgia parliament in Tbilisi
©  REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze
Riot police fired rubber bullets at protesters outside the national parliament in Tbilisi; some were injured. The demonstrators, who earlier tried to storm the building, are demanding the resignation of top officials.

Around 5,000 people gathered outside the parliament to denounce the participation of the Russian delegation in a session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), held in the Georgian capital.

The demonstrators' discontent was spurred by what happened during the assembly’s session at the parliament building earlier on Thursday. The opposition MPs protested against a Russian delegation membe, IAO president Sergey Gavrilov, who addressed the participants from the official seat of the house speaker.

©  REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

During a break, they occupied the speaker’s podium and prevented the summit from continuing. Gavrilov was reportedly sprayed with water by some of the Georgian parliamentarians.

Police deployed tear gas at some point of the demonstration and made the protesters retreat, but the crowd returned to the parliament building shortly afterwards. The protesters continued throwing various objects at the officers, with sporadic scuffles breaking out.

The local media says that dozens from each side were wounded in the clashes, with most of them treated by on-site medics. 40 police officers and 14 protesters were wounded in the clashes, the Georgian Health Ministry said.

©  REUTERS/Irakli Gedenidze

