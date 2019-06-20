Police fire rubber bullets & tear gas at anti-govt protest near Georgia parliament in Tbilisi

Riot police fired rubber bullets at protesters outside the national parliament in Tbilisi; some were injured. The demonstrators, who earlier tried to storm the building, are demanding the resignation of top officials.

Around 5,000 people gathered outside the parliament to denounce the participation of the Russian delegation in a session of the Inter-parliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), held in the Georgian capital.

The demonstrators' discontent was spurred by what happened during the assembly’s session at the parliament building earlier on Thursday. The opposition MPs protested against a Russian delegation membe, IAO president Sergey Gavrilov, who addressed the participants from the official seat of the house speaker.

During a break, they occupied the speaker’s podium and prevented the summit from continuing. Gavrilov was reportedly sprayed with water by some of the Georgian parliamentarians.

Police deployed tear gas at some point of the demonstration and made the protesters retreat, but the crowd returned to the parliament building shortly afterwards. The protesters continued throwing various objects at the officers, with sporadic scuffles breaking out.

The local media says that dozens from each side were wounded in the clashes, with most of them treated by on-site medics. 40 police officers and 14 protesters were wounded in the clashes, the Georgian Health Ministry said.

