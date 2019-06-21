‘Don’t use mobile. Phone while drinking’: Vandalized police notice in India goes viral

Vandals in Jammu and Kashmir cleverly changed the wording of a police road sign warning the public against using their mobile phones while on the road, changing the word ‘driving’ to ‘drinking’ and going viral in the process.

The mischievous pranksters generated quite a few snorts and chuckles on social media for defacing the sign at Peer Ki Galli on Mughal Road, which originally read ‘Don’t Use Mobile Phone While Driving.’

You’ve had the advice to not drink & drive & the advice to not use your mobile phone while driving. Here’s a new piece of advice. pic.twitter.com/DqajhOWbTj — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 20, 2019

“You’ve had the advice to not drink & drive & the advice to not use your mobile phone while driving. Here’s a new piece of advice,” former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, revelling in the fun.

Twitter users couldn’t pass up the opportunity to poke a little fun at the authorities and praise the pranksters for their “sound advice,” with some adding that “Drunk-texting is worse than an accident.”

Others read a little more into the punctuation of the deviously doctored road sign.

“These are two different sentences. 1. Don’t use Mobile. (Great advice) 2. Phone while drinking (good advice too),”wrote Twitter user Basharat Dar.

Meanwhile, the Senior Superintendent of Traffic Police Mohan Lal Kaith has ordered an inquiry into the “disgruntled elements” behind the giddy graffiti.

