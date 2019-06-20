 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Leopard electrocuted as it hunted prey in tree near power wires in India (PHOTO)

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 10:44
Get short URL
Leopard electrocuted as it hunted prey in tree near power wires in India (PHOTO)
© ANI News
A leopard was killed after being electrocuted by an overhead electricity wire while it was hunting in a tree near Gurugram, northern India. The big cat was found hanging from the wires by shocked villagers.

Forest department officials were called to the scene at 8:30am local time on Thursday, after receiving reports of a leopard suspended from high-tension wires in Mandawar village in Sohna.

Also on rt.com Indian heatwave kills 92 as temperatures soar to 50C

“It is a clear case of electrocution. There is no foul play,” Divisional Forest Officer Shyam Sunder said, the Hindu reports. “It seems the feline came in contact with the wires while chasing prey, most probably a monkey.”

The leopard’s face was badly burnt and it appeared to be about two-years-old. It was removed from the wires and its body was sent for a post-mortem.

Leopards living in the nearby Aravalli mountains often wander into villages looking for food and water.

This isn’t the first time a leopard has been electrocuted. One of the big cats died after it climbed an electricity pole in Telangana, Hyderabad, in 2017 and became entangled in the wires.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies