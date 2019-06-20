India deploys warships to Persian Gulf amid rising tensions between US and Iran (PHOTOS)

 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 17:35
©  ARUN SANKAR / AFP
The Indian Navy is deploying multiple vessels to the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, to provide “security” for Indian-flagged ships traversing the area. The decision follows multiple attacks on merchant ships there.

Designating the move “Operation Sankalp” (resolution), an Indian Navy spokesperson announced on Thursday that two warships would be deployed for “maritime security” in the troubled waters between Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The vessels will be backed up by air cover and surveillance assets.

Ships Chennai and Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to undertake Maritime Security operations. In addition, aerial surveillance by [Indian] aircraft is also being undertaken in the area.

The already strained situation in the Persian Gulf intensified dramatically after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week. While no concrete evidence proving who was responsible has been released, US authorities have blamed Iran for the incident. The escalating stand-off eventually led to Iran downing a US surveillance drone.

Proving that they are not messing around and given the still highly volatile situation, one of the vessels New Delhi has sent out for security detail is the INS Chennai, a stealth guided-missile destroyer regarded as one of the most powerful warships in India’s fleet.

The waters between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman are one of the most important passageways in the world for oil supplies.

