India deploys warships to Persian Gulf amid rising tensions between US and Iran (PHOTOS)

The Indian Navy is deploying multiple vessels to the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, to provide “security” for Indian-flagged ships traversing the area. The decision follows multiple attacks on merchant ships there.

Designating the move “Operation Sankalp” (resolution), an Indian Navy spokesperson announced on Thursday that two warships would be deployed for “maritime security” in the troubled waters between Iran, Oman and Saudi Arabia. The vessels will be backed up by air cover and surveillance assets.

#IndianNavy executes 'Operation Sankalp' - Deploys INS Chennai & INS Sunayna in the Gulf of Oman, to re-assure Indian Flagged Vessels operating/ transiting through Persian Gulf & Gulf of Oman following the maritime security incidents in the region 1/n (rep images) pic.twitter.com/N1Kn8AXNey — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 20, 2019

These ships, deployed in the Gulf of Oman & Persian Gulf, are to undertake Maritime Security operations. In addition, aerial survl by IN aircraft is also being undertaken in the area. The IFC - IOR at Gurugram is also keeping a close watch on movement of ships in Gulf region2/2 — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 20, 2019

Ships Chennai and Sunayna have been deployed in the Gulf of Oman and Persian Gulf to undertake Maritime Security operations. In addition, aerial surveillance by [Indian] aircraft is also being undertaken in the area.

The already strained situation in the Persian Gulf intensified dramatically after two oil tankers were attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week. While no concrete evidence proving who was responsible has been released, US authorities have blamed Iran for the incident. The escalating stand-off eventually led to Iran downing a US surveillance drone.

Proving that they are not messing around and given the still highly volatile situation, one of the vessels New Delhi has sent out for security detail is the INS Chennai, a stealth guided-missile destroyer regarded as one of the most powerful warships in India’s fleet.

INS Sunayna escorting a ULCC in the Gulf of Oman/Persian Gulf #OpSankalppic.twitter.com/NZikMU91fR — SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) June 20, 2019

The waters between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman are one of the most important passageways in the world for oil supplies.

