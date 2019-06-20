 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Elephants beaten and jabbed by handlers to 'play games' in horrifying footage

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 16:39
© PETA
A disturbing video from Nepal shows a number of elephants, forced to take part in the Chitwan Elephant Festival, being hit and gouged with sharp bullhooks, sticks, and other weapons, and their ears being violently pulled.

Elephant handlers, known as mahouts, are seen beating the animals with the hooks and jabbing them into their skin during a football match the animals were forced to partake in.

Warning: Some readers may find this footage disturbing.

Close-up shots show the elephants marked with bloody wounds with chunks of their skin missing in the video shared by activist group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

A number of sponsors, including Renault and Carlsberg Group, have cut ties with the event after the footage drew outrage.

Such elephants are often ‘broken’ by being beaten when they are very young to make them compliant and able to be trained to perform tricks.

