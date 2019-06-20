 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Not a comedy, it’s a tragedy’: Putin slams policies of Ukrainian funny-man president Zelenesky

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 16:24
Get short URL
‘Not a comedy, it’s a tragedy’: Putin slams policies of Ukrainian funny-man president Zelenesky
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits positions of armed forces in Lugansk region. © Reuters / Ukrainian Presidential Press Service
Ukraine’s new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is a good comedian, but his approach to the settlement of the conflict in Donbass isn’t funny at all, Vladimir Putin said during his annual Direct Line Q&A session.

“He is a talented person,” the Russian president said of Zelensky. “I remember his performances at the KVN show. It was funny. But what we see now isn’t funny. It’s not a comedy. It’s a tragedy.”

KVN or ‘Club of the Funny and Inventive People’ is a popular live comedy show in Russia in which student teams from various regions of the country and some former Soviet states compete against each other. Putin is a fan of the program and was spotted in the audience on several occasions between 1998 and 2003 when Zelensky was a competitor.

Also on rt.com Ukraine’s Zelensky says he’s ready for talks with Russia and get close to NATO

The Russian president is concerned by his Ukrainian counterpart’s unwillingness to engage in dialogue with the self-proclaimed republics, Donetsk and Lugansk, in order to finally end the military conflict in Eastern Ukraine.

How is this problem going to be solved then? In modern history, there isn’t a single example of such a conflict being settled without direct dialogue between the warring parties. It’s simply impossible.

Zelensky’s profession might be a comedian, but as the head of state, “it’s up to him to solve those problems,” Putin pointed out.

He recalled that curbing the bloodshed in Donbass where the fighting has continued since 2014 was one of Zelensky’s key campaign promises, but “nothing is being done” and the shelling by Kiev continues.

Also on rt.com Ukraine's Zelensky is a good actor, but actually being president is a different matter – Putin

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies