We are 'the only great military power' to reduce its defense spending, Putin says

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 13:27
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
Russia manages to remain a great military power despite decreasing its defense budget, while other countries keep pumping money into their armies, Vladimir Putin said, during his annual Direct Line Q&A session.

“Russia is the only great military power that is reducing its defense spending,” the President pointed out.

But despite doing so, the country not only manages to maintain nuclear parity, but to “surpass others by two or three steps.”

