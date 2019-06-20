 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran claims it shot American drone, US military doesn't comment

Published time: 20 Jun, 2019 03:17 Edited time: 20 Jun, 2019 04:08
RQ-4 Global Hawk © US Air Force / Flickr
Iran has shot down an American RQ-4 reconnaissance drone flying over Hormuzgan province, Tehran claims. The US military declined to comment.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps air force shot down an “American espionage drone” that was invading Iranian territory, the IRGC’s public relations arm said in a statement released on Thursday. The drone, identified as an RQ-4 Global Hawk by state-run IRNA news agency, was flying above Kuh Mubarak in Hormozgan province.

RQ-4s typically fly at high altitude to conduct reconnaissance missions.

The US has not yet responded to the allegations, though the Pentagon accused Iran on Sunday of a failed attempt to shoot down a US Reaper drone that was observing one of the oil tankers attacked in the Gulf of Oman last week.

US CENTCOM spokesman Capt. Bill Urban told the AP, “There was no drone over Iranian territory.”

Tensions between the US and Iran are running high, with rumors the US is plotting a “tactical assault” in response to last week’s attacks on Japanese and Norwegian oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. While the US immediately blamed those attacks on Iran, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s explanation of the attacks diverged significantly from the experiences of the Japanese sailors on board one of the injured ships, and even US allies have demanded further proof before they sign on to the blame-Iran narrative.

Also on rt.com Japanese tanker owner claims crew saw ‘flying objects’ before attack, denies ship struck mine

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

