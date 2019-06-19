 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Tool factory’s female employees get to wear swimsuits to work, as seen in ‘Satisfaction-style’ ad

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 15:06
© YouTube / Belmash official
Female factory workers in Belarus got permission to wear more revealing attire to work due to the hot weather, the local tool-maker said while promoting their products in a Satisfaction-style ad that went viral.

The record-high June heat led to female employees at Belmash – a tool and machinery-maker from the city of Mogilev in eastern Belarus – asking for a “dress code update,” the company said on Tuesday. It (happily) agreed to allow the women to wear “swimsuits and beautiful lingerie” when testing equipment – if it is hotter than 27C (80.6F) outside.

The steamy ad the company released instantly went viral. Obviously shot as an homage to the iconic early 2000s music video ‘Satisfaction’, it features nearly nude women brandishing the factory’s various products, including drills, chain saws, and log splitters.

