Women finally beat men in medical exams after Japanese University stops rigging test

Women are outperforming men at a Japanese University for the first time in seven years, after the medical school admitted to previously rigging entrance exams to limit female entrants.

Juntendo University in Tokyo said on Monday that out of the 1,679 women who took the medical school entrance exam this year, 8.28 percent passed, compared to the 7.72 percent of successful male applicants.

Last year, the private university, along with at least eight other Japanese medical schools, were found to have rigged their exam system over the last decade to give first-time male test takers an advantage over women and repeat applicants.

When the revelation came to light, the dean of Juntendo justified the practice by saying women were already at an advantage due to their natural mental maturity. “Women mature faster mentally than men, and their communication ability is also higher,” Hiroyuki Daida said at a news conference. “In some ways, this was a measure to help male applicants.”

The university has now corrected its exams for 2019 and added female teachers to the board that interviews prospective students.

