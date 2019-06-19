 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Rocket hits Basra oil headquarter site of Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell

Published time: 19 Jun, 2019 08:55
Get short URL
Rocket hits Basra oil headquarter site of Exxon, Royal Dutch Shell
FILE PHOTO Iraqi soldier guards at the entrance of the West Qurna-1 oilfield, operated by ExxonMobil © Essam Al-Sudani / Reuters
A rocket was fired at the headquarters of a number of global oil companies, including ExxonMobil, west of Basra, Iraq on Wednesday, injuring three Iraqi workers.

Iraqi police said the rocket hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters, but no responsibility has been claimed for the short-range Katyusha missile that landed just 1,000 yards from Exxon’s operation and residential area. Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Italian Eni SpA also operate out of the site.

Also on rt.com Iraq slams Exxon Mobil's staff evacuation, says it’s politically motivated

The US evacuated hundreds of diplomatic staff from its Baghdad embassy in May, citing threats from Iran. Exxon staff were also evacuated at the time, and had just begun to return to Basra before this attack. After the rocket incident, Exxon said it was evacuating 21 foreign staff immediately.

There have been two attacks on bases housing US military personnel in Iraq in the last few days.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies