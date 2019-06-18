Mexican volcano’s spectacular eruption captured from passenger plane (VIDEOS)

A Mexican volcano’s dramatic eruption has been captured in spectacular footage taken from inside a plane as it flew past the shocking sight.

The Popocatépetl volcano began erupting on Monday, sending large plumes of smoke and ash as high as 5km into the sky. Passengers flying near the active volcano at the time were able to get a clear view of the terrifying eruption.

@aristeguicnn@AristeguiOnline

Vuelo de Veracruz have un momento . Hermosos colores video no editado pic.twitter.com/bcHDZWjOSz — Oscar Trinidad Doce (@oscartrinidadoc) June 17, 2019

Passenger Oscar Trinidad captured the stunning footage on his flight from Veracruz and posted it on Twitter, where it was widely shared and watched over 59,000 times. The video shows the volcano poking out of the clouds as it spews thick plumes of smoke into the sky.

Mexico’s civil protection authorities also shared footage of the eruption, posting a dramatic timelapse clip online.

#Volcán#Popocatépetl. A las 06:44 h, se detectó una explosión con una altura entre 4 y 5 km. El🚦de alerta se encuentra en #AmarilloFase2. Se exhorta a no acercarse al volcán. pic.twitter.com/WUCr7USwxX — ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) June 17, 2019

