Germany’s Merkel shakes while meeting Ukrainian president (VIDEO)

Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.5-magnitude earthquake off north-east coast
Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 13:44 Edited time: 18 Jun, 2019 13:48
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was spotted visibly unsteady and shaking when she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The 64-year-old politician later said she recovered from the sickly condition after drinking water.

Merkel felt unwell while she greeted Zelensky outside the chancellery amid hot weather in Berlin. The two leaders were listening to a band, playing national anthems of the two countries, when Merkel started shaking and swaying around a little, footage from the scene shows.

Following the anthems, Merkel managed to get herself together and was seen walking quickly alongside Zelensky into the chancellery. The German leader later told reporters that she has fully recovered after drinking several glasses of water.

“Since then I have drunk at least three glasses of water –I obviously needed that and so I'm doing very well now,” she said.

