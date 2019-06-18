Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.5-magnitude earthquake off north-east coast

A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Sea of Japan. The powerful jolt triggered a tsunami warning across the island nation.

The quake occurred off the west coast of the largest Japanese island, Honshu. According to preliminary reports, the epicenter was just 5km below the ground.

A tsunami advisory has been issued for Yamagata and Niigata Prefectures and the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture.

Here’s the shake map via @nhk_news. (The numbers measure intensity at those locations and a 6 means “less earthquake-resistant houses collapse” and similar buildings can suffer extensive damage. pic.twitter.com/tIeyGwKAAc — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) June 18, 2019

