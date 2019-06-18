 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.5-magnitude earthquake off north-east coast
Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.5-magnitude earthquake off north-east coast

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 13:34 Edited time: 18 Jun, 2019 13:48
Japan issues tsunami warning after 6.5-magnitude earthquake off north-east coast
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake has occurred in the Sea of Japan. The powerful jolt triggered a tsunami warning across the island nation.

The quake occurred off the west coast of the largest Japanese island, Honshu. According to preliminary reports, the epicenter was just 5km below the ground.
A tsunami advisory has been issued for Yamagata and Niigata Prefectures and the Noto area of Ishikawa Prefecture.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

