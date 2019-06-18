Pakistan army chief clears military helicopter to airlift 300kg man (VIDEO)

Following a desperate social media plea, the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given the green light for a military helicopter to airlift a morbidly obese civilian to hospital for treatment.

Noor Hassan, a 47-stone (330kg) obese man from Sadiqabad, Punjab cannot travel to hospital by road in a conventional ambulance given his size.

According to Pakistani news reports, rescue personnel were forced to break down the front door of Hassan’s home in order to bring him to the helicopter evacuation site for transport.

Hassan will now reportedly be airlifted in a military helicopter to a private hospital Lahore for treatment on Tuesday.

Also on rt.com Pakistan eyes arms from Russia & better ties with Moscow in ‘changing’ world – PM

If you like this story, share it with a friend!