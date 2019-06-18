 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Pakistan army chief clears military helicopter to airlift 300kg man (VIDEO)

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 11:40
Pakistan army chief clears military helicopter to airlift 300kg man (VIDEO)
File photo © REUTERS / Lucas Jackson
Following a desperate social media plea, the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has given the green light for a military helicopter to airlift a morbidly obese civilian to hospital for treatment.

Noor Hassan, a 47-stone (330kg) obese man from Sadiqabad, Punjab cannot travel to hospital by road in a conventional ambulance given his size.

According to Pakistani news reports, rescue personnel were forced to break down the front door of Hassan’s home in order to bring him to the helicopter evacuation site for transport.

Hassan will now reportedly be airlifted in a military helicopter to a private hospital Lahore for treatment on Tuesday.

