 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

‘Stress vaccine’ that could mitigate PTSD & anxiety possible within next 15yrs

Published time: 18 Jun, 2019 09:02
Get short URL
‘Stress vaccine’ that could mitigate PTSD & anxiety possible within next 15yrs
File photo: © PublicDomainPictures / Pixabay
Scientists studying a specific kind of bacterium found in dirt believe it could help us produce a ‘stress vaccine’ within the next 10 to 15 years to stave off the risk of developing PTSD and other stress-related illnesses.

The bacterial ‘magic bullet’, known as Mycobacterium vaccae (‘M. vaccae’ for short), contains anti-inflammatory, immunoregulatory, and stress resilience properties. It can alleviate asthma symptoms, prevent a variety of inflammation-related disorders including colitis and certain kinds of bowel disease and could even prevent stress-induced anxiety responses in the human body.

Immunization with a prepared form of M. Vaccae can also induce anti-inflammatory responses in the brain, though the exact mechanism in which it operates remains a mystery.

Also on rt.com Blood donation breakthrough sees scientists convert all types to O using gut bacteria

This latest research, reported in Psychopharmacology, stems from the “old friends” theory which claims that humans and certain microorganisms like M. vaccae co-evolved over millions of years, developing a mutually beneficial relationship. However, our moves towards more urbane lifestyles have made us lose touch with our “old friends.”

“That has put us at higher risk for inflammatory disease and stress-related psychiatric disorders,” neuroendocrinologist Christopher Lowry says.

M. vaccae has already proven effective in trials with mice, now it just remains to be seen how profound an effect our “old friend” can have on humans. Researchers believe they could produce a ‘stress vaccine’ within the next 15 years.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Subscribe to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies