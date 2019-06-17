Panic & stampede after ‘shots fired’ at Toronto Raptors victory parade (VIDEOS)

Two people have been arrested after gunshots interrupted the massive victory parade for NBA champions Toronto Raptors in Canada’s largest city. Police say two people have suffered injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

Shots rang out at Nathan Phillips Square, at the corner of Bay and Albert, on Monday afternoon as tens of thousands of people swarmed the streets of Toronto to celebrate the team’s historic first basketball championship.

Video from the scene shows crowds of fans dressed in red Raptors jerseys stampeding and fleeing in panic from the sound of gunshots.

Video of the first wave of people! @CP24pic.twitter.com/hQ374gvHEU — Mushtaq Nizamdin (@mnizamdin7) June 17, 2019

And again. People running away from the right side. Not sure what’s going on pic.twitter.com/1fEoGoaVMl — Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) June 17, 2019

Two victims have been located, with “serious but not life threatening” injuries, police said. Two firearms were confiscated from two suspects, who have been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING:

Nathan Phillip's Square

-Bay St and Albert St

-Police have located 2 victims

-Injuries serious but not life threatening

-2 people in custody

-2 firearms recovered

-Investigating

^dh — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019

