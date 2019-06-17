Panic & stampede after ‘shots fired’ at Toronto Raptors victory parade (VIDEOS)
Shots rang out at Nathan Phillips Square, at the corner of Bay and Albert, on Monday afternoon as tens of thousands of people swarmed the streets of Toronto to celebrate the team’s historic first basketball championship.
Video from the scene shows crowds of fans dressed in red Raptors jerseys stampeding and fleeing in panic from the sound of gunshots.
Video of the first wave of people! @CP24pic.twitter.com/hQ374gvHEU— Mushtaq Nizamdin (@mnizamdin7) June 17, 2019
And again. People running away from the right side. Not sure what’s going on pic.twitter.com/1fEoGoaVMl— Meagan Fitzpatrick (@fitzpatrick_m) June 17, 2019
Two victims have been located, with “serious but not life threatening” injuries, police said. Two firearms were confiscated from two suspects, who have been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
SHOOTING:— Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 17, 2019
Nathan Phillip's Square
-Bay St and Albert St
-Police have located 2 victims
-Injuries serious but not life threatening
-2 people in custody
-2 firearms recovered
-Investigating
^dh
