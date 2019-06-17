 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Panic & stampede after ‘shots fired’ at Toronto Raptors victory parade (VIDEOS)

Published time: 17 Jun, 2019 20:31 Edited time: 17 Jun, 2019 20:35
Two people have been arrested after gunshots interrupted the massive victory parade for NBA champions Toronto Raptors in Canada’s largest city. Police say two people have suffered injuries, but they are not life-threatening.

Shots rang out at Nathan Phillips Square, at the corner of Bay and Albert, on Monday afternoon as tens of thousands of people swarmed the streets of Toronto to celebrate the team’s historic first basketball championship.

Video from the scene shows crowds of fans dressed in red Raptors jerseys stampeding and fleeing in panic from the sound of gunshots.

Two victims have been located, with “serious but not life threatening” injuries, police said. Two firearms were confiscated from two suspects, who have been taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

