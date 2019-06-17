‘One hour before key Iran-Japan talks’: Professor debunks claims of Tehran role in tanker attacks

As US leaders once again blame Tehran for an attack on a pair of tankers, Iranian Professor Seyed Mohammad Marandi joins RT to debunk their arguments and challenge the Western narrative on the Islamic Republic.

The timing of the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, Professor Marandi notes, was undoubtedly rather odd:

This attack takes place at a time when the Japanese prime minister arrives in Tehran after 41 years, it’s literally an hour before his meeting with the Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei begins.

Considering that one of the tankers hit belonged to the Japanese shipping company, Kokuka Sangyo, the timing makes it “obvious that the Iranians wouldn’t be involved in any such thing,” Marandi argued.

However, with the mainstream Western media eager to portray Iran in the worst light, perhaps it should come as no surprise that so many countries are willing to believe such far-fetched claims.

Watch Marandi’s full interview challenging these perceptions on RT:

