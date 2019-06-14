US forces other nations to violate UN resolution on Iran, threatens world security – Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has urged European nations to swiftly fulfil their commitments under the nuclear the deal despite intimidation by the US, which abandoned the landmark accord last year.

“Unfortunately, the US unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and even threatened other parties [to the deal], calling upon them to violate UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which stands for the normalization of trade relations with Iran,” Rouhani said during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek.

The president noted that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has on numerous occasions confirmed Iran’s full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which was signed after years of difficult negotiations in 2015.

Iran asks the other participants of the deal [China, France, Russia, the UK, plus Germany] to fulfill their commitments as soon as possible so that Iran could exercise its economic interests that [the document] envisions.

Washington unleashed several waves of sanctions against Tehran after Donald Trump quit the JCPOA, which he called “the worst deal ever,” just over a year ago. The harsh restrictions targeted Iranian oil, finance, transport, military and other sectors.

On May 8, Tehran announced the suspension of some of its obligations under the JCPOA and warned that it would resume uranium enrichment in 60 days if Iran’s interests are not protected in line with the deal.

Rouhani blasted Washington’s behavior in recent years, saying that “by violating all international structures and rules and using its economic, financial and military capabilities, [it] has implemented an aggressive approach.”

The US now “poses a serious threat to stability in the [Middle East] region and the world,” he warned.

This week saw a new spike in tensions between the US and Iran as the Americans accused Tehran of being behind explosions that struck Norwegian and Japanese oil tankers, without providing any proof of those claims. Iran responded by saying that the incident was masterminded by Washington to justify the sanctions and undermine the work of the Islamic Republic’s diplomats.

