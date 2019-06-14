 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Iran written all over it’: Trump accuses Tehran of carrying out tanker attacks

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 12:10 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 13:45
© AFP / SAUL LOEB; © Reuters/ISNA/Handout
US President Donald Trump has accused Iran of being behind the recent attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman, claiming that the evidence points squarely towards Tehran.

Speaking about the attacks with Fox News on Friday morning, Trump said the evidence gathered by the US about them has “essentially got Iran written all over it.”

Trump made the comments when asked on the Fox and Friends show what evidence Washington had found to prove Iran was behind the attacks, and what the US response would be. The president pointed to footage of the reportedly “exposed” Iranian authorities removing an unexploded mine from one of the evacuated vessels overnight.

“You saw the boat at night trying to take the mine off and they successfully took it off,” Trump said, adding that Iran didn’t want to leave any evidence behind. “I guess they don’t know that we have things that...can detect in the dark.”

When pressed on what the US response would be to Iran's alleged attacks, Trump said “We’re going to see, but we’re not going to take it lightly.”

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

