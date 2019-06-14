Israel strikes Gaza for 2nd night in response to rocket fire (VIDEO)

The IDF has struck “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip for the second night in a row. The strikes were launched in retaliation for rocket fire from the enclave which reportedly hit a Jewish educational facility in Sderot.

The strikes on early Friday morning reportedly targeted at least two locations around Gaza City, in the vicinity of the airstrikes Israel has conducted a day earlier. Following the initial air strikes, the IDF artillery fired two shells east of Rafah in the southern Strip, a Wafa correspondent reports, noting that it is difficult to assess the casualties or damage yet.

Last night, a rocket fired from Gaza struck a school and synagogue in Israel.



A short while ago, we struck Hamas terror targets in Gaza.



Terror targets civilians,

Israel targets terror. pic.twitter.com/Jp67TvsucN — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 14, 2019

The Israeli military has admitted to carrying out the raids, tweeting that while “terror targets civilians, Israel targets terror.”

Inside this Chabad building in the Israeli city of Sderot, there is a synagogue and a school.



Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a rocket directly at it moments ago.



Thankfully, no students were injured by the blast. pic.twitter.com/KE0WuwPqBW — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2019

Earlier, a rocket fired from Gaza struck a Chabad Yeshiva Jewish religious school in the southern town of Sderot, causing damage but no injuries. Tel Aviv has repeatedly initiated retaliatory strikes against Hamas, blaming the organization in charge of the enclave for everything that happens there.

Also on rt.com Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack

If you like this story, share it with a friend!