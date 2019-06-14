 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israel strikes Gaza for 2nd night in response to rocket fire (VIDEO)
Israel strikes Gaza for 2nd night in response to rocket fire (VIDEO)

Published time: 14 Jun, 2019 01:05 Edited time: 14 Jun, 2019 01:20
The IDF has struck “terrorist targets” in the Gaza Strip for the second night in a row. The strikes were launched in retaliation for rocket fire from the enclave which reportedly hit a Jewish educational facility in Sderot.

The strikes on early Friday morning reportedly targeted at least two locations around Gaza City, in the vicinity of the airstrikes Israel has conducted a day earlier. Following the initial air strikes, the IDF artillery fired two shells east of Rafah in the southern Strip, a Wafa correspondent reports, noting that it is difficult to assess the casualties or damage yet.

The Israeli military has admitted to carrying out the raids, tweeting that while “terror targets civilians, Israel targets terror.”

Earlier, a rocket fired from Gaza struck a Chabad Yeshiva Jewish religious school in the southern town of Sderot, causing damage but no injuries. Tel Aviv has repeatedly initiated retaliatory strikes against Hamas, blaming the organization in charge of the enclave for everything that happens there.

