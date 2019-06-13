 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Israeli settlers mount ‘price tag’ attack on West Bank village (PHOTOS)

Published time: 13 Jun, 2019 16:03
© EInbus City Council
The West Bank village of Einbus fell victim to a Jewish settler ‘price tag’ attack Wednesday night, as vandals scrawled Hebrew graffiti on a mosque and other buildings, and slashed car tires.

A number of car tires were slashed and red graffiti was sprayed on the Al-Arbaeen Shahid mosque, the village health clinic, a house and on cars, the Einbus City Council said.

© Einbus City Council

The graffiti included Star of Davids and Hebrew writing reading, “Regards from Habalad” and “Yitzhar evacuation – price tag,” Haaretz reports. The messages refer to the eviction of Jewish settlers from the nearby illegal settlement outposts of Habaladim.

When Israeli authorities evict settlers from the settlement outposts the government considers to be illegal, the settlers have been known to target Palestinians in revenge, known as price tag attacks.

© Einbus City Council

Many of those evicted from Habaladim have gone to live in Yitzhar in the past. A hilltop settlement near Yitzhar was demolished by Israeli authorities earlier this month.

Einbus residents reported the overnight attack on Thursday and police are investigating.

