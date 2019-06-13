Israeli settlers mount ‘price tag’ attack on West Bank village (PHOTOS)

The West Bank village of Einbus fell victim to a Jewish settler ‘price tag’ attack Wednesday night, as vandals scrawled Hebrew graffiti on a mosque and other buildings, and slashed car tires.

A number of car tires were slashed and red graffiti was sprayed on the Al-Arbaeen Shahid mosque, the village health clinic, a house and on cars, the Einbus City Council said.

The graffiti included Star of Davids and Hebrew writing reading, “Regards from Habalad” and “Yitzhar evacuation – price tag,” Haaretz reports. The messages refer to the eviction of Jewish settlers from the nearby illegal settlement outposts of Habaladim.

When Israeli authorities evict settlers from the settlement outposts the government considers to be illegal, the settlers have been known to target Palestinians in revenge, known as price tag attacks.

Many of those evicted from Habaladim have gone to live in Yitzhar in the past. A hilltop settlement near Yitzhar was demolished by Israeli authorities earlier this month.

Einbus residents reported the overnight attack on Thursday and police are investigating.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!