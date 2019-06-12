Trump says he’ll meet Putin at G20, but Moscow hasn’t heard a thing about it

US President Donald Trump said he intended to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the upcoming G20 summit in Japan. The Kremlin says they have not heard from the White House about the preparations, however.

“I’ll be meeting with Putin at the G20,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday, as he met with Polish President Andrzej Duda. He even joked with reporters if they would like to be in the room, since the US press notoriously mistrusts any meeting between Trump and Putin.

Moscow has yet to receive any proposals from the US to prepare for a meeting with Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Putin's foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Tuesday that a G20 meeting was still "up in the air."

"Having raised the idea, the American side has not elaborated and we have not yet discussed the specifics and important elements - that is, the time, place and agenda - via any channels," Ushakov added.

The G20 summit is scheduled to start on June 28 in Osaka. It will be the 14th such meeting, and the first hosted by Japan.

