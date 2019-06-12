 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
‘Russian trolls run Trump’s Twitter account?’ Moscow ridicules Bolton’s disinformation claims

Published time: 12 Jun, 2019 15:49
US President Donald Trump's national security adviser, John Bolton © Reuters / Joshua Roberts
John Bolton’s claims that Russia and other states were behind reports of friction in the Trump administration are ‘totally absurd,’ the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has said.

“We have substantial reason to believe that North Korea, Iran, Venezuela, Russia, and China have made a decision to — and you can see it publicly — to try to sow disinformation about the administration and to say that the president and his advisers are divided, and things like that,” the White House national security advisor said during a Wall Street Journal event in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

Sharing more of his wisdom, Bolton claimed that “the stenographers of these regimes in the American press immediately pick it up.”

“Seriously?” Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, exclaimed as she responded to Bolton in a Facebook post. The man’s words were so “inconceivable” that she had “to read them over three times” to believe that he actually said them.

Doubling down, Zakharova joked that with such level of rhetoric, Bolton could “publicly acknowledge that the US media is owned by Russian oligarchs; that Trump’s Twitter account is run by ‘a troll factory’ and that [Russian] pranksters Vovan and Lexus were actually speaking with Bolton’s voice at the WSJ event.”

The Trump administration shouldn’t be too worried about the reports on the discord between the president and his team as “it’s a sign that there’s democracy in the country,” she wrote.

“Aren’t these the values Washington is so eagerly defending?”

She also raised the instances of when the differences between Trump and his advisers were brought to the public eye and could not be denied.

Last year, when the US president announced that US troops will be withdrawn from Syria, military officials began correcting him, saying that there’ll be no withdrawal or that it will happen later.

There was also a memorable tweet in May, in which Trump said his former secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, was as “dumb as a rock.”

