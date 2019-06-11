 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US officially requests extradition of Julian Assange – reports

Published time: 11 Jun, 2019 16:13
The US Justice Department has filed an official request to UK authorities to extradite WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange, American media reports. The journalist could face more than 170 years behind bars.

Assange was initially charged in the US with a single count of computer intrusion over his work with whistleblower Chelsea Manning. However, the US introduced 17 more indictments under the WWI-era Espionage Act over “unlawfully obtaining and disclosing classified documents related to the national defense.” All of the charges combined carry a maximum sentence of up to 175 years in prison.

Assange was arrested by the UK authorities mid-April, after he spent over six-years under asylum in the Embassy of Ecuador in London. After the country ended his asylum, UK police dragged the journalist out of the diplomatic mission, subsequently prosecuting him for skipping bail back in 2012. Assange was handed an unusually long sentence – nearly a year – for such a petty offence, and is now being held at Belmarsh maximum security prison.

Aside from the US, Assange is also wanted by Sweden, after a case accusing him of non-consensual sex was recently reopened. Last week, however, a Swedish court denied the prosecution request to arrest the journalist in absentia. Assange’s legal team, for its part, insists that the ultimate goal of the Swedish case against him is to get the journalist extradited to the US.

So far, the Justice Department has not confirmed or denied the reports. RT has reached out to it for comment.

