Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to bizarre MMA battle

Published time: 10 Jun, 2019 13:09 Edited time: 10 Jun, 2019 13:21
(L) © Reuters / Danny Moloshok; (R) © Reuters / Mike Theiler
Singer Justin Bieber has challenged actor Tom Cruise to an Octagon battle via a bizarrely taunting tweet. Then, in a peculiar plot twist, MMA legend Conor McGregor offered to host the star-studded fight.

In what would be one of the strangest Hollywood showdowns in history, Bieber, 25, challenged the 56-year-old actor to a bout, boldly claiming the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star would “never live it down” if he denied the match.

While the ‘Sorry’ singer didn’t tag Cruise in the challenge, Bieber did tag UFC President Dana White to ask if he would be willing to “put on the fight.”

Never one to miss out on a PR opportunity, former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor chimed in to offer to host the fight if “Tom Cruise is man enough to accept.”

In what could soon turn out to be the most high-profile celebrity tournaments of all time, McGregor then posed his own challenge to actor Mark Walhberg to fight on the same card.

It’s unknown what, if any, event sparked Bieber’s violent urge towards the renowned Scientologist. Either way, Cruise has yet to publicly respond to the challenge.

