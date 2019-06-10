Justin Bieber challenges Tom Cruise to bizarre MMA battle

Singer Justin Bieber has challenged actor Tom Cruise to an Octagon battle via a bizarrely taunting tweet. Then, in a peculiar plot twist, MMA legend Conor McGregor offered to host the star-studded fight.

In what would be one of the strangest Hollywood showdowns in history, Bieber, 25, challenged the 56-year-old actor to a bout, boldly claiming the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star would “never live it down” if he denied the match.

READ MORE: Inspired by Top Gun: Japan’s first female fighter pilot breaks air force's glass ceiling

While the ‘Sorry’ singer didn’t tag Cruise in the challenge, Bieber did tag UFC President Dana White to ask if he would be willing to “put on the fight.”

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019

Never one to miss out on a PR opportunity, former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor chimed in to offer to host the fight if “Tom Cruise is man enough to accept.”

If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,

McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.

Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?

Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

In what could soon turn out to be the most high-profile celebrity tournaments of all time, McGregor then posed his own challenge to actor Mark Walhberg to fight on the same card.

I challenge Mark Walhberg on the very same card.

Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back.#Shares#Streams#Dazn#Espn

McGregor Sports and Entertainment — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019

READ MORE: US Twitter users are younger, richer, better educated — and talking to themselves

It’s unknown what, if any, event sparked Bieber’s violent urge towards the renowned Scientologist. Either way, Cruise has yet to publicly respond to the challenge.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!