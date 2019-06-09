Israel arrests ‘unlisted passenger’ after seizing foreign cargo ship he tried to burn down (VIDEO)

Israeli troops seized a foreign cargo ship off Haifa after an “unlisted passenger” began a rampage on board and attempted to set the vessel ablaze. The suspect has been arrested.

The Panama-flagged container ship MSC Canberra had been anchored off a few kilometers away from Israel’s northern port of Haifa since Saturday afternoon. The vessel sailed from Mersin, Turkey and was scheduled to enter Haifa on Monday.

Around 3am local time the port administration received a distress call saying that one of the ship’s passengers began “rampaging” and breaking things on board, Israeli media reported.

According to IDF: Overnight a report was received from a foreign cargo ship anchored off northern Israel.



Reports indicate the MSC Canberra was victim of some kind of stowaways or incident, "navy and coastguard managed to take control." @MarineTraffic screenshot of ship details pic.twitter.com/Uz3UduxjgV — Seth Frantzman (@sfrantzman) June 9, 2019

The ship later sent another distress call alerting that a fire was started on board by “unidentified elements,” the military said. The IDF then moved out to quickly seize the embattled vessel with the coordination of its captain.

When the soldiers boarded the ship, they apprehended an “unlisted passenger,” who was handed over to police, according to the IDF. The army did not immediately reveal who the suspect was. Public broadcaster KAN, meanwhile, said that two suspects have been arrested in relation to the incident. The vessel itself was towed to shore.

A video shared on Twitter by news-scouring group Aurora Intel allegedly shows Israeli speed boats approaching the cargo ship. A handcuffed man, wearing khaki pants and a blue life vest, can be seen being escorted to the shore. Both the man’s face and the ship’s hull are blurred.

Video from the arrest earlier today from the MSC Canberra off the coast of Haifa, #Israel. pic.twitter.com/A1m4CwFG38 — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) June 9, 2019

There were no reports of casualties or injuries during the operation, and the amount of damage sustained by the ship is unclear.

The incident is believed to be criminal, not terror-related.

Several Israeli media outlets said that some details of the operation have been barred from publication by the military censor.

#Israel’s Navy is dealing with something near Haifa. According to what we are allowed to publish, a fire broke out this morning on the MSC Canberra, a civilian cargo ship, several kilometers west of Haifa. It had sailed from Turkey & was on its way to enter Haifa port. — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) June 9, 2019

