 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US attempt to push Huawei from global market is the first sign of global tech war - Putin
HomeWorld News

US belief that China wants military bases in Arctic ‘totally baseless’ – Beijing's envoy to Moscow

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 12:16
Get short URL
US belief that China wants military bases in Arctic ‘totally baseless’ – Beijing's envoy to Moscow
A picture taken on April 16, 2015 shows a bulldozer clearing a snow-covered road at the village of Sabetta in the Kara Sea shore line on the Yamal Peninsula in the Arctic circle © AFP / Kirill Kudravtsev
Moscow and Beijing cooperating in the Arctic is a win-win model for how nations can work together, Beijing’s envoy to Moscow told RT’s SophieCo, stressing that China is not seeking military bases in the region.

Beijing sees itself as a “near-Arctic” state and is actively participating in creating international rules and regulations governing the Arctic, Ambassador Li Hui told show host Sophie Shevardnadze.

But the Chinese envoy also pushed back against accusations that Beijing was eyeing military installations in the Arctic, describing Washington’s warnings as “totally baseless” and “completely unjustified.”

Also on rt.com Pentagon sounds alarm over military ‘expansion’ of China… which only has one base abroad

The region, the diplomat noted, provides immense scientific as well as economic opportunities – and Beijing and Moscow share common interests there.

“We have been working together to develop the Yamal LNG project and these joint efforts proved to be very efficient. They can serve as a model of win-win cooperation between China and Russia. Our two countries have many other joint research projects. We hope that relations between our countries will grow even deeper and we will continue our strategic cooperation and partnership in the Arctic,” he said.

Watch the full interview below:

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies