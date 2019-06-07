19 injured as explosion rocks Swedish city of Linkoping, bomb squad investigating

The bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene to investigate an explosion in Linkoping, a town in southern Sweden. At least 19 people are confirmed injured.

The shockwave from the large blast, which took place at roughly 9am local time, destroyed nearby windows and balconies and damaged other buildings. Some 20 ambulances were also sent to the scene with at least six fire tenders in support. A local hospital has confirmed that at least 19 people sustained injuries in the blast.

Terrorist attack where Iive, I woke up and my neighborhood is destroyed. No words, in shock and tears. I'm ok for now pic.twitter.com/7uhJunok1M — Pyo Stranding (@mrpyo1) June 7, 2019

“I stood in the shower and noticed that the whole house shook. It rumbled like thunder,” witness Pontus Johansson told Aftonbladet.

Police have cordoned off several blocks in the immediate area but there are, as yet, no plans to evacuate local residents.

“We started to get a large number of calls from people about a heavy explosion in central Linköping, on Hamngatan,” said Björn Öberg at the police's management center.

Several people were hospitalized after the incident but the type and extent of their injuries remains unclear.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known but it bears the hallmarks of gang-related attacks that have become prevalent in Sweden in recent years. Local resident Pyo Stranding posted on Twitter that it was a “terrorist attack,” though that has not been confirmed.

