19 injured as explosion rocks Swedish city of Linkoping, bomb squad investigating

Published time: 7 Jun, 2019 09:09 Edited time: 7 Jun, 2019 09:12
Police and emergency services rushed to the scene, FILE PHOTO: © Reuters/Ints Kalnins
The bomb squad has been dispatched to the scene to investigate an explosion in Linkoping, a town in southern Sweden. At least 19 people are confirmed injured.

The shockwave from the large blast, which took place at roughly 9am local time, destroyed nearby windows and balconies and damaged other buildings. Some 20 ambulances were also sent to the scene with at least six fire tenders in support. A local hospital has confirmed that at least 19 people sustained injuries in the blast.

“I stood in the shower and noticed that the whole house shook. It rumbled like thunder,” witness Pontus Johansson told Aftonbladet.

Police have cordoned off several blocks in the immediate area but there are, as yet, no plans to evacuate local residents.  

“We started to get a large number of calls from people about a heavy explosion in central Linköping, on Hamngatan,” said Björn Öberg at the police's management center.

Also on rt.com Sweden declares ‘hand grenade amnesty’ in attempt to curb deadly gang crimes

Several people were hospitalized after the incident but the type and extent of their injuries remains unclear.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known but it bears the hallmarks of gang-related attacks that have become prevalent in Sweden in recent years. Local resident Pyo Stranding posted on Twitter that it was a “terrorist attack,” though that has not been confirmed.

