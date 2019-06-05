Putin and Xi talk to press after Moscow meeting (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping speak to the press following their meeting in Moscow.

It was reported the leaders would focus on financial issues, the conflict in Syria and US posturing towards Iran. The Venezuela crisis – still not resolved after a coup attempt by US backed opposition leader Juan Guaido – and denuclearizing on the Korean Peninsula were also expected to be discussed on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Syria, Iran, N. Korea on agenda as Xi meets with Putin in Moscow 70 yrs since diplomatic ties began

DETAILS TO FOLLOW