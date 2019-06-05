 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Putin and Xi talk to press after Moscow meeting (WATCH LIVE)
Putin and Xi talk to press after Moscow meeting (VIDEO)

Published time: 5 Jun, 2019 14:50 Edited time: 5 Jun, 2019 15:12
Putin and Xi talk to press after Moscow meeting (VIDEO)
FILE PHOTO © Sputnik / Mikhail Klimentyev
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping speak to the press following their meeting in Moscow.

It was reported the leaders would focus on financial issues, the conflict in Syria and US posturing towards Iran. The Venezuela crisis – still not resolved after a coup attempt by US backed opposition leader Juan Guaido – and denuclearizing on the Korean Peninsula were also expected to be discussed on Wednesday.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

