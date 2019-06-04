‘Lunatic ravings’: Beijing lashes out at Pompeo for comments on Tiananmen Square crackdown

China has pushed back against Mike Pompeo for criticizing Beijing’s human rights record in a statement issued on the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, describing the secretary of state’s comments as asinine.

Beijing dismissed Pompeo’s statement, which called for a full public account of those killed or missing in the 1989 protests that shook Beijing’s Tiananmen Square, as “lunatic ravings and babbling nonsense.”

The secretary of state’s remarks “maliciously attacks China's political system, denigrates the state of China's human rights and religious affairs, wantonly criticizes China's Xinjiang policy and severely interferes in China's domestic affairs,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang said in a regular press briefing on Tuesday.

“These lunatic ravings and babbling nonsense will only end up in the trash can of history.”

The Chinese government sent tanks to quell the June 4, student-led protests, and has never released a death toll. Estimates range from several hundred to several thousand.

Pompeo said that Beijing should mark the 30th anniversary of the crackdown by disclosing exactly how many perished, as well as release all prisoners being held for fighting human rights abuses in China.

“Such a step would begin to demonstrate the Communist Party's willingness to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms," Pompeo stated.

Beijing remains unrepentant about what happened 30 years ago. Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe said on Sunday that suppressing the protests was the “right decision” and helped bring “stability” to the country.

