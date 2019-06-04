 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Moscow has no clue what Trump meant by claiming Russia pulled ‘their people’ out of Venezuela

Published time: 4 Jun, 2019 09:53 Edited time: 4 Jun, 2019 09:57
Moscow has no clue what Trump meant by claiming Russia pulled ‘their people’ out of Venezuela
(FILE PHOTO) Russian Air Force personnel stand in front of a Tupolev Tu-160 landing at Maiquetia International Airport, just north of Caracas © AFP/FEDERICO PARRA
The Kremlin says Russian specialists are operating in Venezuela as usual, after US President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that Moscow has pulled its people out of the crisis-hit nation.

Amid a fresh batch of social media posts on Monday, Trump wrote that Russia had informed Washington about having “removed most of their people from Venezuela.”

That statement raised quite a few eyebrows in Moscow, the latter being unaware of any such actions.

“Apparently, this is an indirect reference to some newspaper sources,” Peskov suggested.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, reported that Russian military and technical staff had left Venezuela.

