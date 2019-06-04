Moscow has no clue what Trump meant by claiming Russia pulled ‘their people’ out of Venezuela

The Kremlin says Russian specialists are operating in Venezuela as usual, after US President Donald Trump claimed in a tweet that Moscow has pulled its people out of the crisis-hit nation.

Amid a fresh batch of social media posts on Monday, Trump wrote that Russia had informed Washington about having “removed most of their people from Venezuela.”

Russia has informed us that they have removed most of their people from Venezuela. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

That statement raised quite a few eyebrows in Moscow, the latter being unaware of any such actions.

“Apparently, this is an indirect reference to some newspaper sources,” Peskov suggested.

Earlier, the Wall Street Journal, citing its own sources, reported that Russian military and technical staff had left Venezuela.

