US hawks pushing Venezuela to ‘another Vietnam’ ahead of Guaido-Maduro talks

As envoys for Venezuela’s opposition leader Juan Guaido and President Maduro plan for next week’s Oslo talks, some US warmongers are still pushing for intervention. Military action may lead to ‘another Vietnam,’ an author told RT.

Backed loudly by Washington and supported by dozens of governments, the previously unknown Guaido burst onto the international scene in January. Following the bang of April’s failed coup, little fizz materialized, prompting Guaido to take up Maduro’s offer of talks aimed at solving the crisis.

The White House’s bellicose rhetoric has cooled in the wake of the failed takeover but some hawks on Capitol Hill are still pushing for military action. Referencing former US President Ronald Reagan’s four-day invasion of the tiny Caribbean island of Grenada in 1983, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said a similar action could be taken in Venezuela if Maduro and his military refuse to expel Cuban advisers.

However, Dan Kovalik, author of The Plot to Overthrow Venezuela, has told RT that a “Grenada-style” invasion of Venezuela “is just silliness” and instead would lead to a protracted struggle that would leave the US acting without any allies.

“I think it would be a disaster in many ways,” said Kovalik. “If the US got sunk into another Vietnam-type war it would cause deaths of US personnel, it would cost trillions of dollars in treasury. It may cause rebellion within the US against the government.”

