YouTube, Gmail, and other Google services are down in North America, some parts of Europe

Google services, including YouTube, Gmail and Snapchat, have been down this Sunday afternoon. The US has been apparently affected the most, according to user reports.

It looks like lots of Google apps are having issues ... this is the from page of Down Detector .. pic.twitter.com/TUnGmjcYU1 — Douglas Starnes (@poweredbyaltnet) June 2, 2019 Users complained of troubles with accessing such services as Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive and the backbone of the tech giant – the Search itself. Apparently parts of Google are down? I'm having trouble signing into accounts and receiving SMS messages [Google is my carrier.]



Is this how the world ends?



As I'm writing this tweet I see YouTube is down too?!!?! pic.twitter.com/6SfvRpcus5 — LittleshyFiM (@LittleshyFiM) June 2, 2019 DETAILS TO FOLLOW