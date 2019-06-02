Mike Pompeo & Henry Kissinger attend mysterious Bilderberg 2019 (VIDEO)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his predecessor, Henry Kissinger, have arrived in Switzerland for the 67th annual mysterious Bilderberg conference.

The pair were captured arriving at and leaving the luxurious Fairmont le Montreux Palace hotel on Saturday, with Kissinger, 96, needing assistance to get into his vehicle. The were joined by the likes of French Minister Bruno Le Maire and the former chairman of Google, Eric Schmidt.

About 130 world leaders from 23 countries, ranging from royalty to industry and everything in between, have been lined up to attend the four-day 2019 Bilderberg event. The group is expected to discuss topics including Russia, Brexit, and the future of AI.

Also on rt.com Bilderberg 2019: Who’s going and what will they be discussing?

The notoriously secretive meeting was established in 1954 with the aim of improving US-European relations. However, attendees are forbidden from disclosing any information derived from discussions, resulting in various conspiracy theories speculating as to what might really be going on behind closed doors.

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!