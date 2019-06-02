 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Chinese defense minister vows 'fight to the end & at all costs' over trade war, Taiwan issues
Chinese defense minister vows ‘fight to the end & at all costs’ over trade, Taiwan issues

Published time: 2 Jun, 2019 01:15 Edited time: 2 Jun, 2019 01:43
Chinese defense minister vows ‘fight to the end & at all costs’ over trade, Taiwan issues
FILE PHOTO: China's aircraft carrier Liaoning takes part in a military drill ©  Reuters / stringer
Beijing is ready to fight to the end to protect its national interests both economically, amid the trade war with the US, and militarily, if any outside force dares to challenge One China policy and split Taiwan from the mainland.

The People’s Liberation Army will have no choice but to protect Taiwan at all costs should the US or any other outside force dare to split the island from the mainland, Defense Minister Wei Fenghe told the delegates of Shangri-La Dialogue security summit, a day after his American counterpart tried to muster international coalition against China’s growing might in the Indo-Pacific.

“China must be and will be reunited,” the defense chief stressed.

Stressing that China will not yield a “single inch” of its “sacred land,” the minister said that PLA serves “entirely for self-defense” purpose and will only strike back if attacked.

While threat of a wider conflict indeed hangs across the Pacific, Wei stressed that China and Washington are fully aware that a war would spell “disaster” for both. Beijing is firmly committed to regional peace and stability and will never pursue expansionist policies, he emphasized.

To alleviate the possibility of conflict, the US and Chinese militaries have agreed to engage in dialogue, while the door is always open for the US to discuss trade relations. However, if the US choses to fight –China will “fight to the end,” Wei said.

A similar message was personally delivered to acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan when the two held brief talks on Friday in Singapore on the sidelines of the summit. That, however, did not stop the Pentagon’s chief from blasting China as a regional threat during his speech on Saturday.

