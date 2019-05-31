 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Signal to Pakistan? India lifts restrictions on air traffic imposed after recent flare-up

Published time: 31 May, 2019 22:39
Get short URL
Signal to Pakistan? India lifts restrictions on air traffic imposed after recent flare-up
FILE PHOTO. Planes are seen at the New Delhi airport on a smoggy day. © Global Look Press / Hindustan Times
India has lifted all the restrictions that were imposed on air traffic back in February over the surge in hostilities with Pakistan. The move is apparently a signal to Islamabad to further de-escalate the tensions.

The decision to lift all the restrictions was announced by the Indian Air Force on Friday. Air traffic above India has been limited since February 27.

India is ready to open 11 entry points on the border with Pakistan, but that will only happen if Islamabad lifts its own air traffic restrictions as well, local media reported, citing sources with the IAF. 

The move comes shortly after Pakistan extended its airspace restrictions until June 15.

“This basically is a signal from India that we are willing to lift restrictions and that Pakistan should reciprocate,” an unnamed official told The Times of India.

Also on rt.com February air raid in Kashmir will change Pakistan’s attitude to terrorism – Indian Navy chief

The relations between India and Pakistan deteriorated rapidly early this year, following a suicide bomber attack on Indian paramilitary police convoy in the contested region of Kashmir on February 14. The fatal blast that killed 44 police officers was claimed by a Pakistani-based militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed. The attack prompted cross border air raids by Indian military, retaliatory strikes from Pakistan and culminated in a full-blown aerial dogfight between the air forces of the two countries.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies