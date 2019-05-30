Trump slaps Mexico with 5% tariffs of EVERYTHING until it solves US immigration problem

A five percent tariff on all goods coming from Mexico will go into effect on June 10, and will gradually increase until the illegal immigration problem is resolved, US President Donald Trump has announced.

This appears to be the “big league” announcement on the border Trump had teased earlier in the day, prior to delivering a commencement speech to the US Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs.

....at which time the Tariffs will be removed. Details from the White House to follow. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Invoking the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, Trump said the US will start at five percent, but keep ratcheting up by another five percent every month, culminating with 25 percent beginning in October.

Tariffs will permanently remain at the 25 percent level unless and until Mexico substantially stops the illegal inflow of aliens coming through its territory.

The decision whether to remove the tariffs will be “determined in our sole discretion and judgment,” Trump added.

Full statement from @POTUS on 5% tariff on Mexico: 'I am invoking the authorities granted to me by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. Accordingly, starting on June 10, 2019, the United States will impose a 5 percent Tariff on all goods imported from Mexico." pic.twitter.com/UklkcL3FRR — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 30, 2019

“No, I'm not closing the border. I'm doing something else,” he said. “And it will be my biggest statement, so far, on the border.”

After his trip to Colorado Springs, Trump tweeted a video from the US Border Patrol showing over 1,000 migrants being apprehended after crossing over from Mexico illegally, calling it the “largest group of illegal aliens ever.”

Yesterday, Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest group of illegal aliens ever: 1,036 people who illegally crossed the border in El Paso around 4am. Democrats need to stand by our incredible Border Patrol and finally fix the loopholes at our Border! pic.twitter.com/6K1rIUzorM — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

