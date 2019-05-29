Kosovo raids aimed at dragging Balkan states into NATO – Russian FM

Politicians behind recent police raids in the Serb-dominated part of Kosovo ultimately want to wall the Balkans off from Russia and rope the region’s states into NATO, Sergey Lavrov has said.

Dubbing Tuesday’s Kosovan special forces incursion into the Serb-majority northern areas of the breakaway region a “provocation” the Russian foreign minister also elaborated on the possible roots of the incident.

Those provocations are beneficial for those who want to create a buffer zone between the Balkans and Russia. For the sake of dragging all of the states of the region into NATO.

Serbia is being compelled to accept that a decision on Kosovo’s independence is inevitable, Lavrov said, adding that this move will pave the way for Kosovo’s NATO entrance in the future.

At least 19 people including a Russian UN employee were detained during the Kosovo police raids on Tuesday. The worst skirmishes occurred in the town of Zubin Potok where locals set up barricades and burnt tires while gunfire was reportedly heard. Pristina maintains its special forces targeted an “organized crime network.”

