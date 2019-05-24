Pakistan offers to be mediator between US and Iran as threat of large-scale conflict flares up

Pakistan has said it is ready to mediate between Washington and Tehran as Iran’s foreign minister arrived for talks in Islamabad amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

Islamabad is worried about the situation in the region as the US builds up its military presence in the Persian Gulf, but has indicated it’s not going to take sides in the intensifying conflict between Washington and Tehran.

“If required, Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role in this regard,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a Thursday press briefing.

Earlier that day, the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart scheduled for Friday.

Faisal said that Pakistan stands against violent escalations and would like to avoid a large-scale conflict in the region: “Pakistan supports dialogue in all situations. If there is any problem, it should be resolved through peaceful dialogue and negotiations.”

