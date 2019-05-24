 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Pakistan offers to be mediator between US and Iran as threat of large-scale conflict flares up

Published time: 24 May, 2019 08:12 Edited time: 24 May, 2019 08:13
Get short URL
Pakistan offers to be mediator between US and Iran as threat of large-scale conflict flares up
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi greets his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif, May 24, 2019 ©  AFP/Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Pakistan has said it is ready to mediate between Washington and Tehran as Iran’s foreign minister arrived for talks in Islamabad amid growing tensions in the Middle East.

Islamabad is worried about the situation in the region as the US builds up its military presence in the Persian Gulf, but has indicated it’s not going to take sides in the intensifying conflict between Washington and Tehran.

“If required, Pakistan is ready to play a constructive and positive role in this regard,” Pakistan’s Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said in a Thursday press briefing.

Also on rt.com The Unthinkable: Is a US-Iran war looming? (E748)

Earlier that day, the Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrived in Islamabad for talks with his Pakistani counterpart scheduled for Friday.

Faisal said that Pakistan stands against violent escalations and would like to avoid a large-scale conflict in the region: “Pakistan supports dialogue in all situations. If there is any problem, it should be resolved through peaceful dialogue and negotiations.”

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies