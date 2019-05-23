 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Chemical scandal involving Bayer, Dow & L’oreal is ‘playing with the lives of people’

Published time: 23 May, 2019 14:35 Edited time: 23 May, 2019 15:31
Get short URL
Chemical scandal involving Bayer, Dow & L’oreal is ‘playing with the lives of people’
A factory of German chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer is seen in Leverkusen, Germany. ©  AFP / Ina Fassbender
The lack of detail in the scandal over a breach in EU chemical safety laws by major producers is “a big danger” and gives only a glimpse into the real scale of the issue, Jurgen Maier, the head of a German environmental NGO, says.

“I think there is a big possibility that we have chemicals now on the market that have not been sufficiently checked,” Maier, who is the director of the German NGO Forum on Environment and Development, said in an interview with RT. “All the information we’ve got was full of deficits, it’s far from complete and this is playing with the lives of people.”

Also on rt.com Bayer, Dow, L’Oreal using potentially harmful chemicals illegally – investigation

Earlier this week an investigation from German environmental group BUND revealed that more than 650 companies “have been disregarding the law for years and getting away with it, selling substances that might cause hormonal cancers, brain disorders and other severe health problems.”

The European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) has acknowledged the problem, but as RT’s correspondent Charlotte Dubenskij reports, the agency is now accused of trying to sweep the scandal under the rug. The situation prompted Maier to say that the current system of chemical control in the EU is failing.

The only thing that we can now say for sure is that the system doesn't work properly. We have chemicals which are apparently not sufficiently controlled and that is potentially a big danger.

RT has contacted several of the companies at the center of the scandal including BASF, Dow Chemical and Henkle, but it has yet to receive any responses.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2019. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies