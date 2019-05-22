Cheburashka Daenerys & Piglet Jon Snow: Game of Thrones characters reimagined as Russian CARTOONS

As the last season of the hit series Game of Thrones continues to get flak online, one Russian artist has come up with a bold plan to reshoot the fantasy epic… starring beloved Soviet Russian cartoon characters instead of actors.

Whether you like the finale or not, the Game of Thrones is now officially over. It’s not clear when the original books by George R.R. Martin are going to be finished, while the upcoming HBO prequels are to be set in a different era entirely, and the notorious petition to re-film the controversial last season of the show with better writing seems to be little more than a cry in the depths.

But fear not, as creative geeks online have already come up with a thousand ways to save the show – at least in someone’s imagination. For one, a Russian artist nicknamed Prokky has proposed to shoot a remake of the HBO fantasy drama using the characters from Soviet animation classics.

READ MORE: GoT petition to remake season 8 with ‘competent writers’ hits 1 million signatures

In his sketches for the series remake, he dubbed “Game of Toons,” Prokky portrayed the Hound and Arya Stark as the wolf and the hare from “Well, Just You Wait!” – a Soviet take on “Tom & Jerry.”

The cute big-eared character Cheburashka, which already enjoys a large fandom in Japan, would star as the mother of dragons, Daenerys Targaryen. Cheburashka’s friend, Gena the Crocodile, got a bit of a boost to become the fire-spitting Drogon.

Winnie-the-Pooh and Piglet tried on the black armor of the Night’s Watch to turn into Samwell Tarly and Jon Snow. The resemblance is striking.

Tyrion Lannister gained the superpower he always needed, as propeller-sporting, roof-dwelling hero Karlsson-on-the-Roof was picked for the role, switching his addiction from jam to wine in the process. A lot more bizarre was the transformation of Karlsson’s underage pal into the villainous young king Joffrey Baratheon.

While the lead characters of the “Princess and the Cannibal” were uncannily fitting for Sansa Stark and her sadist husband, Ramsay Bolton.

Baldheaded Varys was portrayed as Vodyanoy, a mystical water creature, who sang a sad song about a lack of friends in a 1979 cartoon. Sure everybody knows that Varys was a merman.

The ex-King of Westeros, Robert Baratheon, grew very fat in his later years, so an even fatter cat from “The Return of the Prodigal Parrot” was a perfect match for him.

As for the Night King and his Army of the Dead, Prokky compared them to the flamboyant hockey teams from the 1964 masterpiece “Shaibu! Shaibu!”

With all those characters in one cast, this definitely seems like a must-watch show. Shall we launch a petition to make it happen?

Also on rt.com Undead army of the ‘woke’ will make sure GoT is the last show of its kind

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!